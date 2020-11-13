November 13, 2020
IT REALLY IS A GREAT REPLACEMENT:
Maricopa County Was the Epicenter of the Anti-Immigrant Movement. It Just Handed Arizona to Biden. (Fernanda Echavarri, 11/13/20, MoJo)
For years, the news out of Maricopa County, Arizona, was bleak. It was the site of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's infamous Tent City jail, the epicenter of anti-immigrant and anti-Latinx laws like SB 1070, and the staging ground for vigilante groups like the Minutemen. But after a week of daily vote count updates showed that Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump there--and at the same time hold onto his statewide lead--it's now clear that Latinx activists and Democratic politicians have scored one of their biggest wins in years in Arizona's largest and most influential county.As of Thursday, Biden had a roughly 12,000-vote lead in Arizona, thanks in large part to his 45,000-vote advantage in Maricopa County. These margins can largely be attributed to the work of the Latinx organizers I first wrote about in September, who ran countless voter registration events, information campaigns, and GOTV efforts to push for candidates and propositions that support their communities. Leading up to Election Day, a collective of local groups knocked on more than 1 million doors and made almost 8 million phone calls focused on Latino, Black, and Native American voters. The result was high turnout from those communities, with more than 70 percent of Latinos--who make up about a quarter of the total electorate in Arizona--supporting Biden.
