IT REALLY IS A GREAT REPLACEMENT:

For years, the news out of Maricopa County, Arizona, was bleak. It was the site of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's infamous Tent City jail, the epicenter of anti-immigrant and anti-Latinx laws like SB 1070, and the staging ground for vigilante groups like the Minutemen. But after a week of daily vote count updates showed that Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump there--and at the same time hold onto his statewide lead--it's now clear that Latinx activists and Democratic politicians have scored one of their biggest wins in years in Arizona's largest and most influential county.



