November 14, 2020
IF IT'S COURT, DONALD MUST BE LOSING:
'Purely outlandish stuff': Trump's legal machine grinds to a halt (MARC CAPUTO, 11/13/2020, Politico)
A Michigan lawyer for Donald Trump's campaign filed a case in the wrong court. Lawsuits in Arizona and Nevada were dropped. A Georgia challenge was quickly rejected for lack of evidence. His Pennsylvania legal team just threw in the towel.The president's legal machine -- the one papering swing states with lawsuits and affidavits in support of Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud -- is slowly grinding to a halt after suffering a slew of legal defeats and setbacks.
As Benjamin Wittes said on yesterday's Bulwark podcast: Donald has created a world for himself and his acolytes in which reality is not a significant variable.
