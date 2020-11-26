November 26, 2020
GREATEST THANKSGIVING EVER:Most of us are having a more physically constrained holiday than usual, but there's more to be thankful than ever before. In the first place, we just decisively voted from office our accidental president. For four years the Deep State kept him from doing any lasting damage and on Election Day kicked him to the curb. Second, our technologically advanced society was able to develop a vaccine to combat Covid in literally two days. Third, unlike any pandemic in history we've navigated it with minimal economic disruption. All in all, a day for giving thanks indeed. Hope everyone enjoys the day. Stay safe; be healthy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 26, 2020 3:29 PM