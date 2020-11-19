November 19, 2020
GOITTA KNOW YOUR PLACE:
China is Quite Unhappy America Keeps Selling Weapons to Taiwan (Caleb Larson, 11/1/20, National Interest)
Taiwan does already possess a number of missiles that can strike targets deep inside China, but this most recent tranche of American weaponry would provide Taipei with a more robust and survivable equipment suite aimed at deterring a Chinese invasion by increasing the cost in manpower and material to Beijing.Though Taiwan has been cleared for these three purchases, they are not yet final. Total costs as well as the exact number of equipment pieces could be expected to change. One thing is certain, however--irrespective of the overwhelming military advantage China enjoys over Taiwan, Beijing would prefer that this most recent defense acquisition remain nothing more than on paper.In a daily press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that they "urge the United States to strictly observe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and stop selling weapons to Taiwan or having any military ties with it. We will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests."
We hired the PRC to manufacture stuff cheaply, not for their opinions. Back to work...
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2020 12:00 AM