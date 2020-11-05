November 5, 2020
GOD'S SPECIAL PROVIDENCE:
The stock market's best returns have occurred under Democratic presidents with a split Congress (Yun Li, Nov. 5th, 2020, CNBC)
Vote counting continued Thursday in the tight presidential race, but odds of a Joe Biden win and a split Congress have increased. If that's the final outcome, history shows that this type of gridlock in Washington has been quite market-friendly for stocks.The stock market has enjoyed the best returns under a Democratic presidency and a split Congress, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, who analyzed data going back to the end of 1944. The S&P 500 has rallied 13.6% on average during a calendar year with such a political makeup, the data showed.
