GOD'S SPECIAL PROVIDENCE:

Vote counting continued Thursday in the tight presidential race, but odds of a Joe Biden win and a split Congress have increased. If that's the final outcome, history shows that this type of gridlock in Washington has been quite market-friendly for stocks.





The stock market has enjoyed the best returns under a Democratic presidency and a split Congress, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, who analyzed data going back to the end of 1944. The S&P 500 has rallied 13.6% on average during a calendar year with such a political makeup, the data showed.