GIVEN THAT JOE RAN ABOUT AS FAR AHEAD OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS AS HE DID DONALD...:

For economic liberals the usual instinct -- mourning the loss of a Republican presidential ticket -- does not apply to Donald Trump's defeat. He may have cut taxes and red tape, but Trump was a big spending, debt-increasing, trade protectionist who rejected core free market principles.





Americans voted for Joe Biden to get rid of Trump, while thoroughly rejecting the socialist extremes of the Democratic Party. But they have also left Republicans in an unexpectedly strong position. Trump will be replaced by a moderate centrist. Biden himself is, of course, no free marketeer. He will try to spend even more than Trump, use executive power to strangle businesses with red tape, and is no champion of free trade.





Nevertheless, Biden's victory defenestrates the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, who claimed a moderate would never succeed.