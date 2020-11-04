FRANCE NEVER TIRES OF LOSING THE lONG wAR:

There seems to be an agenda at play in France, and it is targeting Islam and Muslims per se, not only the extremists, the likes of which can be found in all faith groups. In September, Macron launched a war on Islam in his country by unveiling plans which included granting local authorities the power to dissolve Islamic organisations without any due legal process. He also plans to tax French Muslim pilgrims who go to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj in order to raise funds for anti-radicalisation schemes. Religious organisations will be banned from arranging any non-religious activities.





All Islamic organisations, plans Macron, will be monitored through security, tax and legal means. Those which do not support the government may be closed, and those which highlight Islamophobia will, amazingly, be criminalised.





As I write, more than 50 Muslim-run charities are being investigated and threatened with closure; at least 70 schools and Muslim-owned companies have already been closed. Dozens of Muslims have had their homes raided, which the French Interior Minister has admitted is nothing to do with Paty's murder. It is simply to "send a message" to France's six million Muslim citizens.





In arguably the most sinister move approved by the French president, two organisations involved in monitoring human rights abuses have been labelled as "enemies of the Republic". The Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) records such abuses, and BarakaCity is a major humanitarian charity.





CCIF has special status with the UN and is a key NGO within the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Widely respected by all of its partners across Europe, it helps thousands of victims of racism every year.





BarakaCity has helped millions of men, women and children around the world who are trapped in a cycle of poverty; for many this simply means providing them with clean water. The NGO has been closed down by Macron's government despite having no links to any of the terror attacks in France.





Idriss Sihamedi, the head of BarakaCity, has asked Turkey publicly for asylum for himself and his organisation, following the French government's crackdown. His home was raided by anti-terror police three weeks ago over allegations of harassment and extremism.





Sihamedi tagged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter and said: "Following the lies of the [French] government... and the closure of the humanitarian and human rights NGO, I officially request political asylum for BarakaCity." That asylum, he wrote, should be granted also to "my team and myself, who are under threat of death."





Macron claimed that "Islam is in crisis", but the truth is that French Muslims are in crisis because of his racist policies. If he is genuinely sorry he will seek to right all of the many wrongs which affect so many of his own citizens, starting by establishing a special advisory group of French Muslims. He needs to understand that insulting anyone -- in this case Muslims -- simply because you can is not an acceptable way for the president of a democracy to behave.





As he sits down and considers this, perhaps it would also be a good time for France to make its peace with the people of Algeria by acknowledging, apologising and compensating Algerians for the barbaric crimes committed during 130 years of brutal French occupation of the North African country. Algerian men, women and children were slaughtered -- many of them beheaded with their heads taken as "trophies" -- for daring to demand the sort of freedom and liberty that Macron and his predecessors have all boasted about. Liberté, égalité, fraternité must apply to everyone, regardless of their faith, race or political affiliations, otherwise it is a meaningless slogan used to oppress rather than free the people. It is time that France grew up and started to understand and implement that very basic principle of democracy.