November 27, 2020
FOR ONE THING, JOE DOESN'T SUPPORT GENOCIDE, LIKE DONALD DOES:
China is more concerned by Biden than Trump, economist Jim O'Neill says (Silvia Amaro, 11/27/20, CNBC)
"It is my impression that the Chinese are more concerned by a Biden administration than a Trump administration," said O'Neill, a former chief economist at Goldman Sachs and now the chair of U.K. think tank Chatham House, suggesting that the Biden team has "stronger philosophical beliefs" on key issues.
