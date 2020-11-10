November 10, 2020
FEDERALIST, NOT TRUMPIST:
'The ACA is safe': Justice Kavanaugh shocks legal experts by suggesting he will save Obamacare (David Edwards, 11/10/20, Raw Story)
"I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said."That strikes me as the ballgame," Supreme Court expert Ian Millhiser noted on Twitter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 10, 2020 1:40 PM