What was overcome.





Donald Trump ran the most cynical and villainous campaign for re-election in modern American history.





He was impeached for extorting an ally into fabricating dirt on his opponent.





He indiscriminately violated the law that forbids presidents from using taxpayer resources to campaign. He even held his party's national political convention on the White House lawn, like a trashy caudillo.





He weaponized the Department of Justice and pressured agencies to favor campaign propaganda over public health.





He smeared his opponent in ways that were grotesque even by the modern standards of electioneering, piling lie upon hideous lie.





He put the lives of untold tens of thousands of Americans at risk to hold the most reckless public gatherings in the entire world amid a global pandemic.





He had at his disposal a massive non-state media operation that echoed his every lie, no matter how preposterous, and ignored every piece of counter-evidence, in order to further his lies.





While Joe Biden hewed to the mores and norms of American politics and basic decency, Donald Trump tried to take every possible advantage, no matter how unethical, untrue, or immoral.





And in the face of all of that, Joe Biden is going to flip 4 or 5 states, end up with a decisive 6+ million margin and earn more votes than any presidential candidate in American history.







