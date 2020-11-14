EVERY PATHOLOGY IMPROVES DURING LOCKDOWN:

When TV viewing went up overall during the spring lockdown, the greatest growth was in streaming services, while increased viewing for live TV was primarily driven by news consumption. After lockdown was relaxed, it was streaming that retained its uplift, while time spent watching broadcast TV gradually declined back to normal levels.





Coronavirus fundamentally changed people's reasons for watching TV. Whereas before it was often associated with distraction and unwinding, the people we spoke to were rife with anxiety and turned to TV to relieve the stress of COVID-19. Television provided a sanctuary during lockdown for those seeking familiar and "safe" content which offered an escape from the worrying realities of the pandemic.





They valued companionship much more than before, regularly viewing at home with other members of their family. TV became more of a talking point - within the household and on social media - allowing a sense of connection with others. Online streaming services were particularly effective at fulfilling these needs - seen as safe spaces with content that everyone could enjoy.