DUDE, THAT'S EXACTLY WHY THEY HATE THE BUSH FAMILY:

If you believed what George W. Bush said, then you cannot support Donald Trump. (STUART STEVENS, NOVEMBER 2, 2020, The Bulwark)

In his acceptance speech at the 2000 Republican National Convention, Bush said, "I will not attack a part of this country because I want to lead the whole of it." Donald Trump openly sees himself as president of only the states went for him in 2016.





In the same speech, Bush declared, "We must give our children a spirit of moral courage because their character is our destiny." Trump asked his oldest son to write a hush money check to the porn star he had sex with ten days after his youngest son was born.





Bush said of the Founding Fathers, "Their highest hope, as Robert Frost described it, was to occupy the land with character? And that, 13 generations later, is still our goal, to occupy the land with character." Who was right? The Founding Fathers, Robert Frost, and George W. Bush? Or the guy who denied he raped a woman by explaining "She wasn't my type."

How does this work? How could someone explain to their grandchildren that they passionately believed George Bush when he pledged "to restore honor and dignity to the White House" and also that they supported the man who bragged about grabbing women by their genitals?





Did these people believe it was a mistake for George W. Bush to give a speech at the Islamic Center in Washington, D.C. after September 11? Did they disagree with him when he told America:





These acts of violence against innocents violate the fundamental tenets of the Islamic faith. And it's important for my fellow Americans to understand that.





Were Bush supporters secretly ashamed when he said,





America counts millions of Muslims amongst our citizens, and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country. Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect. In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect.



