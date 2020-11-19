November 19, 2020
DON'T LEAVE OUT ISRAEL AND DONALD:
The reactionary alliance between Moscow, Abu Dhabi and Cairo (MEMO, November 19, 2020)
It's why these are the folks terrified of an American/Shi'a rapprochement.Moscow has gone from supporting progressive regimes in the Arab world, most of which were dictatorships -- as was the Soviet Union -- before the regimes lost their progressive character in the 1970s; to supporting reactionary regimes, most of which are permanently authoritarian. The most dangerous result of this political shift in the Arab region is the reactionary alliance between Russia, the UAE and Egypt.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2020 12:00 AM