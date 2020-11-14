DONALD WHO?:

Biden is also poised to roll back President Trump's travel ban (that stalls the movement of terrorists into the United States), rejoin the job-killing Paris climate accord, reinstate America's membership in the World Health Organization, repeal President Trump's ban on government employees being subject to absurd critical race theory indoctrination, and issue a 100-day ban on the deportation of illegal immigrants. [...]





The woke-geo-politicking doesn't stop there. Ever since President Trump announced our departure, Biden and the Democrats have long been anxious to bring the United States back into the Paris Climate accord that was part of former President Barack Obama's legacy who called it "a turning point for the world." Trump rightly pointed out, however, that the accord was nothing but political hot air, empty rhetoric that did nothing to curb global polluters like China and India, and forced a burden of guilt on American workers. It was not easy for America to extricate itself from this burdensome commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and, somewhat ironically, given the timing, after four years of trying, the U.S. only officially left this month. When the decision to leave was first announced, it was applauded by Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said, "By withdrawing from this unattainable mandate, President Trump has reiterated his commitment to protecting middle class families across the country and workers throughout coal country from higher energy prices and potential job loss."





The ban on critical race theory training came late in Trump's presidency, and was likely prompted by several media reports that exposed how multi-day workshops assaulted federal workers with left-wing doctrines of "white privilege" and demanded they admit to their guilt in oppressing women, gay people, all racial minorities, and the subjects of Michael Moore films. "This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!" President Trump tweeted.





There will be a plethora of such sightings if Biden has his way. What plagues America isn't just the reversals he's promising to enact, however. It's also the new policies the former Vice President is hinting at. His potential to quickly eradicate any semblance of border security, for instance, is another sign of the febrile administration that Americans can see looming on the horizon.





As a Democratic presidential candidate, Biden promised to provide taxpayer-funded health care to illegal immigrants. As the nominee, he pledged to order a 100-day moratorium on the deportation of illegal immigrants. This likely won't be where things stop--can you imagine the uproar from the liberal media and Biden's own Bolshevik squad members if he resumes deportation after 100 days? In truth, Biden is probably also amenable to abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that so many Democratic lawmakers love to hate. Didn't Vice President-Elect (God help us) Kamala Harris once hilariously but absolutely seriously compare ICE to the Ku Klux Klan? Yes, she did.



