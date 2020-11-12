November 12, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Republican senator says he will step in if Biden doesn't have access to intelligence briefings by Friday (Alison Main and Caroline Kelly, November 12, 2020, CNN)
Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford said Wednesday that he will intervene if the Trump administration has not allowed President-elect Joe Biden access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of the week, one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election.
