November 9, 2020
DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:
Deceptive Deregulation: The Trump Administration's claims about its deregulatory accomplishments do not withstand scrutiny. (Cary Coglianese, Natasha Sarin, and Stuart Shapiro, 11/02/20, Regulation Review)
President Donald J. Trump and his supporters like to point to the positive economic trends the United States experienced prior to the COVID pandemic. They argue that these positive conditions stemmed from the President's policies, especially his emphasis on deregulation. But what has the Trump Administration really accomplished when it comes to regulation?The answer is much less than the Administration has claimed--and much less than probably most members of the public would surmise. In a report released today, we attempt to match up the claims the Administration has made about its deregulatory accomplishments with what the evidence actually shows. Drawing in part on new data we compiled from over the last four years, we find that virtually every major claim the Trump Administration has made about deregulation is either wrong or exaggerated. The reality is that the Trump Administration has done less deregulating than regulating, and its deregulatory actions have not achieved any demonstrable boost to the economy.
We can all understand the need of reluctant Trumpers to lie to themselves about the upside of his presidency, but the reality is there was none.
