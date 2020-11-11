November 11, 2020
CLOSE THEM:
Visits to gyms, restaurants and hotels account for the build of COVID-19 infections, says new study (The New York Post, 10/11/20)
Most COVID-19 cases in large US cities stem from visits to just a few types of places, a new study suggests.Restaurants, gyms, hotels and houses of worship are among the 10 percent of locations that would appear to account for 80 percent of the infections, according to research published in the journal Nature on Tuesday."These are places that are smaller, more crowded, and people dwell there longer," said study co-author and Stanford University Professor Jure Leskovec at a media briefing on the research, CNN reported.
