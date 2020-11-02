November 2, 2020
CARAVANS OF CRIMINALS TRYING TO WRECK YOUR COUNTRY:
Pro-Trump caravans are crowding freeways, sometimes forcing gridlock (The Week, 11/02/20)
Before the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump warned of caravans of migrants coming up via Mexico. With just a few days until the 2020 election, Trump supporters are the ones forming caravans, taking to highways and freeways in large numbers to demonstrate their support for the president or make some other statement.In some cases, like when a Trump caravans waited on I-35 in Texas to "ambush" a Joe Biden campaign bus, things turned a little sinister. The FBI is investigating that incident, though Trump tweeted that in his opinion, they should let it go. In other cases, the rallies just caused traffic jams. Around Denver on Sunday, the gridlock appears to have been an incidental byproduct of the "MAGA Drag The Interstate" rally. In other places, such as New York and New Jersey, the goal appears to have been to shut down traffic.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 2, 2020 12:00 AM