BLESSEDLY, WE'RE JUST TWO MONTHS AWAY FROM THIS NOT SEEMING PARTISAN:

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," Biden told supporters.





Earlier in the day, he had emphasised the urgency he placed on beating the pandemic.





"I want everyone, everyone, to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," Biden said before he had been declared the winner.





Unlike Biden, Trump held massive campaign rallies ahead of the November 3 vote, insisting the US was "rounding the turn" despite the virus surges.





Trump campaigned after contracting the virus himself.





Senior members of his administration have also contracted the virus recently. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was the latest to test positive, media said late Friday.