BECAUSE A BLACK GUY BECAME PRESIDENT:

[I]n an odd twist of history, it was Newt Gingrich, one of the most conservative speakers of the House, who laid out the blueprint for the Affordable Care Act as early as 1993. In an interview on "Meet the Press," Gingrich argued for individuals' being "required to have health insurance" as a matter of social responsibility.





Over time, he drew on ideas from the conservative Heritage Foundation and Milton Friedman to suggest "that means finding ways through tax credits and through vouchers so that every American can buy insurance, including, I think, a requirement that if you're above a certain level of income, you have to either have insurance or post a bond."





If Gingrich laid the blueprint for the ACA, how did the law become a punching bag for right-wing politicians and their appointees in the courts?