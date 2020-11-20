BACK TO W:

November 20, 2020
'The Dumbest Coup' (KEVIN D. WILLIAMSON, November 19, 2020, National Review)
Donald Trump has always been a conspiracy kook -- vaccines, 9/11, Obama's birth certificate, etc. -- and he came into the presidency retailing a conspiracy theory: Let's not forget that he also claimed that the 2016 election was illegitimate, that he'd actually won the popular vote but that electoral fraud had made it appear otherwise. Trump is a conspiracy kook who surrounded himself with other conspiracy kooks and cultivated kooky impulses in his aides, meaning that he is a kook in himself and the cause of kookery in others. The new Dominion-based conspiracy theory is only a variation on a longstanding theme.And what we are seeing now, in the twilight of Trump's kookery, is the merger of QAnon, the Republican Party, and the large part of the conservative movement that earns its bread by peddling miracle veggie pills to gullible elderly people on the radio. When I first starting writing about QAnon, some conservatives scoffed that it wasn't a significant phenomenon, that it had no real influence on the Republican Party or conservative politics. That is obviously untrue. Rather than ask whether conspiracy kookery is relevant to Republican politics at this moment, it would be better to ask if there is anything else to Republican politics at this moment. And maybe there is, but not much.
For the past 30-40 years the party most closely aligned with Third Way politics has won the vote throughout the Anglosphere. The next Republican candidate to outpoll the Democratic nominee will be a George W. clone running against someone who is seen as too Second Way.
