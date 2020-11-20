BACK TO W:

Donald Trump has always been a conspiracy kook -- vaccines, 9/11, Obama's birth certificate, etc. -- and he came into the presidency retailing a conspiracy theory: Let's not forget that he also claimed that the 2016 election was illegitimate, that he'd actually won the popular vote but that electoral fraud had made it appear otherwise. Trump is a conspiracy kook who surrounded himself with other conspiracy kooks and cultivated kooky impulses in his aides, meaning that he is a kook in himself and the cause of kookery in others. The new Dominion-based conspiracy theory is only a variation on a longstanding theme.



