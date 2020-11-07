AS WITH HIS CASINO OWNERSHIP, ALL DONALD DID WAS DOUBLE HIS LOSSES:

It's not a landslide, by any means, but this is a map that almost any Democrat would have been thrilled about if you'd shown it to them a year ago. Biden looks to have reclaimed the three "blue wall" states -- Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin (ABC News has announced that Biden is the "apparent winner" in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin1) -- that were central to Hillary Clinton's loss. He may also win Arizona (he would become the first Democrat to do so since 1996) and, in the opposite corner of the country, Georgia (the first Democratic winner there since 1992). Additionally, Biden easily won Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, which could be a thorn in the side of Republicans going forward. He also ran far ahead of Clinton in rural northern states such as Maine, Minnesota and New Hampshire.





Extrapolating out from current vote totals, I project Biden winning the popular vote by 4.3 percentage points and getting 81.8 million votes to President Trump's 74.9 million, with a turnout of around 160 million. This is significant because no candidate has ever received 70 million votes in an election -- former President Barack Obama came the closest in 2008, with 69.5 million votes -- let alone 80 million. That may also be a slightly conservative projection, given the blue shift we've seen so far and the fact that late-counted votes such as provisional ballots often lean Democratic. I'd probably bet on Biden's popular vote margin winding up at closer to 5 points than to 4, and 6 points isn't entirely out of the question either.