...AND CHEAPER...:

The Vestmannaeyjar islands ferry Herjólfur runs smoothly on electricity, resulting in major fuel cost savings, Morgunblaðið reports.





The ferry was taken into use in July last year and used electricity as well as fuel to begin with. Since then, electrical towers have been built in Vestmannaeyjar Harbor and Landeyjahöfn harbor, with arms extending to the vessel, vastly increasing the reliance on electricity. [...]





By never using more than 40-80 percent of the batteries' capacity, Hjörtur expects their life can be extended considerably.





In addition to saving fuel costs, the advantages of running the new ferry on electricity include a smaller carbon footprint from the operation, reduced maintenance costs, and a more comfortable ride for the passengers.