November 27, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
New Wind Turbine Blades Could be Recycled Instead of Landfilled (John Fialka, November 27, 2020, Scientific American)
Researchers have developed a wind turbine blade that costs less and appears to be recyclable, two attributes that could accelerate the rapid growth of both onshore and offshore wind around the world.The innovation may also reduce rising transportation costs because blades for taller turbines can now be as long as 262 feet, almost the length of a football field.
