A new report published by German wind energy industry group Bundesverband WindEnergie (BEW) and regional renewable energy group LEE NRW finds that existing German wind power output could double in output by 2030 purely through upgrades to newer models of wind turbines.





The study, first reported on by German outlet Clean Energy Wire on Thursday, finds that total annual output from German wind power could increase to 200 terawatt hours by 2030 through reporting. This could be up to 500 terawatt hours per year by 2030 with a doubling of the current land area devoted to onshore wind power in the country (from 1% of total German surface area to 2%).





"Today, less than one percent of Germany's surface is designated for onshore wind power. This already would allow us to cover nearly 40 percent of power demand by 2030. If the share grew to two percent, we could cover almost 100 percent," said BWE's Wolfram Axthelm.