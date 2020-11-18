...AND CHEAPER...:

Brad Kremer had waited months to receive an experimental cancer vaccine called BNT122, during which time the melanoma on his skin had spread to his liver and spine. His back pain was getting worse, he was rapidly losing weight and new cancerous lesions kept appearing on his left thigh. "It was very scary," says Kremer, a 52-year-old sales representative from Acton, Massachusetts.





But within weeks of his first injection in March, Kremer could see that the vaccine was working. The coin-sized melanoma spots that popped up from his skin were now flat discolourations measuring millimetres across. "I was actually witnessing the cancer cells shrinking before my eyes," he says. Several doses later, his appetite has returned, his back pain has subsided and scans show that his cancer is continuing to retreat.





Kremer's dramatic response exemplifies the medical potential of vaccines built on messenger RNA. In this method, strings of lab-synthesized nucleotides train the immune system to recognize and destroy disease-causing agents -- be they cancer cells or infectious viruses.





Other ways of making vaccines can achieve the same therapeutic objective. But the potency, versatility, speed of manufacturing and low cost of mRNA make it an attractive platform for the rapid development and large-scale production of new or custom-made vaccines.





Early clinical results have demonstrated the technology's promise. Researchers at BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, the manufacturer of the cancer vaccine that Kremer is receiving, reported in 2017 that all of the first 13 people with advanced-stage melanoma to receive the personalized immunotherapy -- which is tailor-made to match the genetic profile of each person's cancer -- showed elevated immunity against the mutated bits of their tumours. As a result, these patients' risk of developing new metastatic lesions was significantly reduced1. For viral diseases, prophylactic vaccine candidates against rabies2 and pandemic influenza3 have each proved safe and induced protective antibody responses in healthy volunteers. In both cases, however, the antiviral effects waned after less than a year, suggesting that improvements are needed to provide more robust and long-lasting immunity.





"There's a lot of potential here," says John Mascola, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the US National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. "It's still early in the development of these vaccines, but the platform has shown proof of concept."



