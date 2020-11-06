...AND CHEAPER...:

Today, batteries account for a substantial portion of the size and weight of most electronics. A smartphone is mostly a lithium-ion cell with some processors stuffed around it. Drones are limited in size by the batteries they can carry. And about a third of the weight of an electric vehicle is its battery pack. One way to address this issue is by building conventional batteries into the structure of the car itself, as Tesla plans to do. Rather than using the floor of the car to support the battery pack, the battery pack becomes the floor.





But for Greenhalgh and his collaborators, the more promising approach is to scrap the battery pack and use the vehicle's body for energy storage instead. Unlike a conventional battery pack embedded in the chassis, these structural batteries are invisible. The electrical storage happens in the thin layers of composite materials that make up the car's frame. In a sense, they're weightless because the car is the battery. "It's making the material do two things simultaneously," says Greenhalgh. This new way of thinking about EV design can provide huge performance gains and improve safety because there won't be thousands of energy-dense, flammable cells packed into the car.