ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert):

According to the Wall Street Journal, Rebekah Mercer is a leading investor in Parler, a social media and microblogging app founded in 2018. Following the Journal report, Rebekah Mercer wrote from her "verified" Parler account that she and CEO John Matze aim "to provide a neutral platform for free speech, as our founders intended," adding, "The ever increasing tyranny and hubris of our tech overlords demands that someone lead the fight against data mining." While Parler fashions itself as pro-free speech, in reality, it is more of a "for us, by us" right-wing alternative to Twitter and Facebook. It's become a de facto safe space for Trump supporters participating in the "Stop the Steal" protest campaign--a group shut down by Facebook--and others perhaps trying to ignore the reality of a race that the Associated Press and major networks, including Fox News, called for Joe Biden on November 7.





As is always the case with anything relating to Mythic Quest the game, the team becomes aware of its white nationalist problem because of Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao). The implementation of her beloved shovel has given these garbage players a way to carve swastikas into the ground. To make matters worse the video game criticism juggernaut Kotaku has written an article about MQ's rampant hate problem.





The MQ team is forced to go into damage control mode for fear of garnering more bad press. Naturally, each character rises to that challenge in a different and equally terrible way. For Ian (McElhenney) that means adding poorly thought out salutes and SS badges to the game in an attempt to draw all the Nazis out of the shadows to be dealt with at once. For the finance-minded Brad (Danny Pudi) it means delaying any sort of mass ban of paying customers for as long as humanly possible by distracting his team with a bracket of the type of players who deserve to be banned the most. And for Poppy Li it means desperately trying to shoehorn her latest invention, the in-game social function Dinner Party, into the conflict. [...]





Eventually it's Poppy's Dinner Party that "saves" the day. After organizing a peaceful in-game protest through Dinner Party, all of the hate groups emerge from the shadows to kill the protesting players. That move allows Ian and Poppy to learn all of these users' names, thereby banning all the white nationalists to their own server. Mythic Quest's solution to its Nazi problem never feels heroic. It's a well-organized dodge of a much larger problem that allows these paying hateful players to continue spewing hate while also allowing this video game company to profit off of them. Everyone emerges from the episode looking like a worse person, and that's what makes "Dinner Party" so smart



