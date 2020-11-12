ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Even before the election, Newsmax was cozying up to Trump in ways that might make even the president's toadies at Fox News blush. Its CEO and Trump confidant, Christopher Ruddy, has hired a slew of political operatives in Trump's orbit to host shows on the network, including his former press secretary Sean Spicer and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who in August was indicted for money laundering and wire fraud.





Former US presidential candidate and Trump surrogate Herman Cain was also supposed to host a show on Newsmax, but he died from Covid-19 before it could start airing.