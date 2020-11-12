A GOOD START:

President Donald Trump has set the refugee ceiling -- the maximum number of refugees admitted to the U.S. each year -- to a new historic low every year he has been in office.





Trump recently put that number at 15,000 for the current fiscal year, which started in October.





By comparison, former President Barack Obama set that number at 110,000 his last year in office. Faith-based organizations have rallied each year for Trump to return the number to its historic average: 95,000.





HIAS President and CEO Mark Hetfield said Biden has a record of standing with refugees, noting that as a senator, Biden had co-sponsored the Refugee Act of 1980, which codified the U.S. refugee resettlement program and asylum system.





"The election of Joseph Biden marks a return to (American) values, an acknowledgment that refugees and immigrants have always been a benefit, not a burden to our great country," Hetfield said in a video message.





LIRS President Krish O'Mara Vignarajah said in a written statement that Biden's election is a "new dawn" after a "dark chapter for our immigrant brothers and sisters." She pointed to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy at the U.S.-Mexico border and his so-called travel ban, which limits travel to the U.S. from a number of mostly Muslim countries.





Biden promised during his campaign he would end the ban, also referred to as a "Muslim ban," on the first day of his presidency.