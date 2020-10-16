October 16, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
EV maker Fisker just debuted its $37,499 all-electric 'Ocean' SUV coming 2022 which claims will be the 'world's most sustainable vehicle' (Brittany Chang, Oct. 16th, 2020, Business Insider)
American startup automaker Fisker has debuted its all-electric SUV, Ocean, which comes with a solar roof.The Ocean SUV will go for $37,499 -- cheaper than Tesla's $74,190 Model X SUV and $49,990 Model Y SUV.Ocean -- which the automaker claims is the "world's most sustainable vehicle" -- was unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.. The car starts at $37,499 but drops to $29,999 after US federal tax credit, according to Fisker, and can now be reserved with a $250 deposit.
Tesla just quietly updated the Model 3's range, performance, and styling -- here's what's new (Tim Levin, 10/16/20, BI)
Tesla just updated the Model 3, giving it increased range and performance along with some new features and styling touches.According to Tesla's online configurator, Model 3 sedans now boast higher range estimates across all three variants. The Standard Range Plus now has an EPA-estimated range of 263 miles -- up from 250 miles -- while the Long Range version now promises 353 miles, a 31-mile bump.The Performance model, built for speed and acceleration rather than distance, will now go 315 miles on a charge, up from 299 miles. Tesla also shaved one-tenth of a second off of the model's 0-60 mph time, and it now makes the sprint in 3.1 seconds.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2020 5:34 PM