YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





American startup automaker Fisker has debuted its all-electric SUV, Ocean, which comes with a solar roof.





The Ocean SUV will go for $37,499 -- cheaper than Tesla's $74,190 Model X SUV and $49,990 Model Y SUV.





Ocean -- which the automaker claims is the "world's most sustainable vehicle" -- was unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.. The car starts at $37,499 but drops to $29,999 after US federal tax credit, according to Fisker, and can now be reserved with a $250 deposit.