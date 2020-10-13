YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Sales of electric vehicles in Europe are growing at such a pace that the continent looks increasingly likely to outpace China in the near future.





That's one of the findings of a report released Tuesday by London-based automotive research firm Jato Dynamics. However, it found that Europe and the U.S. still have a few things to learn from China, the world's biggest EV market, including prioritizing affordability, centralizing planning, and using data to better understand consumers.



