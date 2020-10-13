October 13, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
The electric car market is buzzing with Europe and China taking the lead (BLOOMBERG, October 13, 2020)
Sales of electric vehicles in Europe are growing at such a pace that the continent looks increasingly likely to outpace China in the near future.That's one of the findings of a report released Tuesday by London-based automotive research firm Jato Dynamics. However, it found that Europe and the U.S. still have a few things to learn from China, the world's biggest EV market, including prioritizing affordability, centralizing planning, and using data to better understand consumers.Demand for cleaner and smarter cars is rising globally, particularly in Europe where the market has been bolstered by tighter emissions regulations along with an increasing awareness of climate change. EV sales in Europe in the first half exceeded China for the first time since 2015.
