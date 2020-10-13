YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Modelling by consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports has highlighted the fact that drivers can save significant amounts of money owning an electric car compared to a fossil-fuelled competitor.





How big? In the case of the Tesla Model 3, which is priced from $US49,990 before on-road costs, as much as $US17,600 ($A24,259) can be saved in total ownership costs compared to owning a BMW 330i (which has a sticker price from $US40,750 to $42,750 depending on options and before on-road costs), the US-based report says.





Electric cars are becoming an increasingly popular choice amongst drivers, particularly in markets like the US, Europe and China, but their higher sticker price is still cited as a key factor deterring buyers, even if they place reducing personal carbon emissions as a priority.



