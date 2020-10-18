YOUR NEXT BOX TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:

According to Volta Trucks' founder Carl-Magnus Norden in a statement, the current widely used large commercial delivery trucks are dangerous: in London, 23% and 58% of pedestrian and cyclist deaths, respectively, are related to "large good vehicles" despite its low usage compared to other vehicles, such as daily drivers and public transport.





Now, the company is hoping to make a change in the commercial cargo delivery segment by making the vehicles safer, which will be done in part by implementing a different layout in the cab and new systems that will increase the drivers' awareness of their surroundings.



