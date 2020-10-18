October 18, 2020
YOUR NEXT BOX TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:
This fully electric delivery truck was built to be much safer to use in cities than the average large vehicle -- see the Volta Zero (Brittany Chang, 10/18/20, Business Insider)
According to Volta Trucks' founder Carl-Magnus Norden in a statement, the current widely used large commercial delivery trucks are dangerous: in London, 23% and 58% of pedestrian and cyclist deaths, respectively, are related to "large good vehicles" despite its low usage compared to other vehicles, such as daily drivers and public transport.Now, the company is hoping to make a change in the commercial cargo delivery segment by making the vehicles safer, which will be done in part by implementing a different layout in the cab and new systems that will increase the drivers' awareness of their surroundings.However, safety isn't Volta Trucks' only goal with the Volta Zero. The company is also taking a green approach to its new release by electrifying the fleets and using sustainable building materials, specifically flax and rapeseed oil-sourced resin, on the exterior body panels.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2020 12:00 AM