October 4, 2020
YEAH, BUT....HER EMAILS!:
Biden leads Trump by 14 points nationally a month from Election Day, NBC/WSJ poll finds (Jacob Pramuk. 10/04/20, CNBC)
Biden garners the support of 53% of registered voters nationally, versus 39% for Trump, according to the survey released Sunday. The advantage of 14 percentage points in the poll, taken after Tuesday's first presidential debate but before the early Friday announcement of Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis, compares with Biden's edge of 8 percentage points in an NBC/WSJ survey taken last month.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 4, 2020 12:57 PM