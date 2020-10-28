YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT HER EMAILS?:

The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have both reported finding no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden benefited from the Hunter Biden business dealings that have drawn scrutiny. More explicitly pro-Trump media outlets -- OAN, Breitbart, Newsmax -- have mostly shied away from publishing fresher, more salacious allegations. And conservative talking heads -- pundits, politicians and loud MAGA Twitter personalities alike -- have been more focused on the meta narrative around the laptop, arguing that mainstream media, social media companies and the deep state are conspiring to prevent President Donald Trump's reelection by suppressing the story.





When Breitbart did touch on new revelations, it preemptively distanced itself, carefully framing a fresh trove of emails as an independent investigation by Peter Schweizer, author of "Clinton Cash," the 2015 look into the Clinton family's extensive foreign financial ties that made several overstated or inaccurate claims.



