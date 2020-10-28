October 28, 2020
YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT HER EMAILS?:
MAGA scrambles to repair the Hunter Biden narrative (TINA NGUYEN, 10/28/2020, Politico)
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have both reported finding no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden benefited from the Hunter Biden business dealings that have drawn scrutiny. More explicitly pro-Trump media outlets -- OAN, Breitbart, Newsmax -- have mostly shied away from publishing fresher, more salacious allegations. And conservative talking heads -- pundits, politicians and loud MAGA Twitter personalities alike -- have been more focused on the meta narrative around the laptop, arguing that mainstream media, social media companies and the deep state are conspiring to prevent President Donald Trump's reelection by suppressing the story.When Breitbart did touch on new revelations, it preemptively distanced itself, carefully framing a fresh trove of emails as an independent investigation by Peter Schweizer, author of "Clinton Cash," the 2015 look into the Clinton family's extensive foreign financial ties that made several overstated or inaccurate claims.So the story has gone elsewhere. Videos apparently showing Hunter Biden in compromising positions, allegedly obtained from the laptop, have been uploaded to a Chinese website owned partially by Steve Bannon, the former Trump aide who has been helping Giuliani. The explicit photos ended up on Gateway Pundit, a site known for promoting conspiracy theories about various Democratic figures. An email allegedly tying Hunter Biden to a Kazakh oligarch ended up in the British tabloid The Daily Mail, with only a passing mention of Biden.
Where's Jim Comey when you need him?
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2020 12:00 AM