WORRIED ABOUT THE WRONG RACIST:





Here are Donald Trump's full remarks about David Duke, from Larry King Live on Nov. 19, 1991:





Larry King: Did the David Duke thing bother you? Fifty-five percent of the whites in Louisiana voted for him.





Donald Trump: I hate--





King: Four hundred New Yorkers contributed.





Trump: I hate seeing what it represents, but I guess it just shows there's a lot of hostility in this country. There's a tremendous amount of hostility in the United States.





King: Anger?





Trump: It's anger. I mean, that's an anger vote. People are angry about what's happened. People are angry about the jobs. If you look at Louisiana, they're really in deep trouble. When you talk about the East Coast--it's not the East Coast. It's the East Coast, the middle coast, the West Coast ...





King: If he runs and Pat Buchanan runs [for president in 1992], might you see a really divided vote?





Trump: Well, I think if they run, or even if David Duke--I mean, George Bush was very, very strong against David Duke. I think if he had it to do again, he might not have gotten involved in that campaign because I think David Duke now, if he runs, takes away almost exclusively Bush votes. And then a guy like Cuomo runs--I think Cuomo can win the election.





King: But Duke--but Bush morally had to come out against him.





Trump: I think Bush had to come out against him. I think Bush--if David Duke runs, David Duke is going to get a lot of votes. Whether that be good or bad, David Duke is going to get a lot of votes. Pat Buchanan--who really has many of the same theories, except it's in a better package--Pat Buchanan is going to take a lot of votes away from George Bush. So if you have these two guys running, or even one of them running, I think George Bush could be in big trouble.