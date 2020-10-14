WHY WOULD HE RELEASE SELF-INCRIMINATIONG DOCUMENTS?:





The Department of Justice was placed in the awkward position of having to argue that President Donald Trump was not telling the truth when he told his supporters and the world that he had declassified "any and all" documents related to the federal government's investigation of the "Russian Hoax"--which would have applied to the investigatory records from Robert Mueller's team and even the full Mueller Report.





In response to an emergency motion filed by BuzzFeed News journalist Jason Leopold seeking unredacted portions of the Mueller Report and FBI witness interview materials (302s), attorneys from the DOJ insisted that it was simply not so that the president had given any such declassification order.