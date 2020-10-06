WHY ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





[A]s pretty much every psychological theory of humour attests, jokes deliberately smudge the line between expectation and reality. The snappily titled "ontic-epistemic theory" of humour, for instance, asserts that laughter is a reaction to a "cognitive impasse" -- the momentary realisation of two completely contradictory things coming together. But for those who genuinely believe we can bring about utopia here on earth, this reminder that the world is messy, not clean-cut and pure, is not the cause of hilarity, but horror.





All play is treated, therefore, with suspicion. Indeed, the trend on the left in recent years has been to boil all human interactions down to their most functional form -- simmering off mysterious and volatile things like intentions and body language, and leaving at the bottom only words: good words, and bad words.





The goal seems to be, since "language is power", to make our speech -- and by extension, our lives -- easier to control by reducing words to little more than 1s and 0s.





But the result is -- funnily enough -- utterly robotic. Think of the way Robin DiAngelo describes trying to patch up a relationship with a black colleague in White Fragility: "Would you be willing to grant me the opportunity to repair the racism I perpetrated toward you in that meeting?". Or the now infamous case of the social justice activist Melissa Fabello tweeting that, among friends, "asking for consent for emotional labour... should be common practice". Fabello subsequently provided a template for how to respond to a friend should "emotional labour" not be possible: "Hey! I'm so glad you reached out. I'm actually at capacity / helping someone else who's in crisis / dealing with some personal stuff right now, and I don't think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we connect [later date or time] instead / Do you have someone else you could reach out to?"





Most of us recoil at this empathy-by-algorithm. Humans are not automatons, and we do not simply process each other's sentences like spools of binary code -- play, ambiguity and laughter are essential aspects of life. Indeed, one of the strangest things about today's activists is how blind they are to this (to everyone apart from them) obvious fact. If they logged off for a moment and looked around, they'd realise that cultures around the world rely on humour -- often quite uncomfortable humour -- not only to soften the hardships of life, but also to bridge gaps with others.