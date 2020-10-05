WHO KNEW?:

New England is home to dozens of species of mammals, hundreds of varieties of birds, and tens of thousands of different insects, but only one lizard: the five-lined skink. Though I am fond of reptiles and often seek them out, I have never seen a skink. Unless you're lucky, determined, or a rock climber -- or some combination of the three -- I'm betting you haven't either, at least not in our neck of the woods.





These shiny-scaled, fleet-footed lizards measure from 5 to 8½ inches long and are most active in New England from April through early October. Juveniles and adult females are recognizable by the five cream-colored stripes running the length of their bodies. Young skinks also have electric blue tails, which fade to gray as they age. Older males retain only the faintest trace of their eponymous stripes, morphing instead into a uniform olive-brown, though they do sport reddish chins during the spring courtship season (ooh la la).





Five-lined skinks dine primarily on insects, including crickets, grasshoppers, and beetles. To the delight of one Vermont kayaker -- who witnessed a skink leaping from lily pad to lily pad before launching itself directly into their boat, no doubt in hot pursuit of a meal -- they also eat mayflies, dragonflies, and other arthropods fond of freshwater.





While skinks are widespread throughout the Southeast, where they can be found in almost any woodland, in the Northeast they're limited to rocky summits, talus slopes and exposed ledges, typically near large bodies of water. They don't exist at all in New Hampshire, Maine or Massachusetts, and the entire known population of Vermont skinks occurs at just a handful of sites in two towns, almost all within one mile of Lake Champlain.