October 12, 2020
WHILE DONALD DRIVES THEM ALL OUT OF THE PARTY:
The Future Is Female: COVID-19 Fuels a Surge in Women Entrepreneurs (Barbara Stewart, 10/12/20, Enterprising Investor)
A "pandemic pause" is giving the world the opportunity to reflect and recalibrate on such causes as diversity and the environment. We saw clear skies during lockdowns, and are asking how to make those permanent. #BLM is everywhere. And women are starting three quarters of new businesses, at least according to some early indicators I've identified.Why does this matter? Because the start-ups of today are the giant companies of the future. There have been multiple obstacles to female-founded companies over time -- lack of funding and systemic sexism, among them -- and the pipeline problem has been a particular impediment.
