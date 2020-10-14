WHEN THE DIRTY INVESTIGATE THE CLEAN:

[T]he president's lawyer daddy struck out. Again. Thus bringing to a close a matter that--in a saner world--would have been the stupidest fake scandal in decade. But in our timeline, turned out to not even be the stupidest fake scandal of the day.





It was eclipsed in the crazy-rankings by President Trump twice suggesting that President Obama may have killed Osama Bin Laden's body double and worked with secret Muslim John Brennan to pay the Iranians to murder Seal Team Six. Which, for those of you obsessing about "media bias," is the most insane conspiracy ever publicly suggested by a sitting president and yet will not even make page A-16 in today's newspapers.





As for The Great Unmasking fake scandal: It brings to an end a fantasy in which Obama administration officials--including Joe Biden!--had wrongfully requested the "unmasking" of Trump campaign officials who showed up in intelligence memos because of their communications with Russia.





In this conspiracy theory the unmasking was part of a broader Deep State effort by the U.S. government to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign staffers, frame them for the "Russia Hoax," and smear them in the media. If you would like to become further steeped in the various related subnontroversies, the very fine people at the Federalist have an entire page dedicated to "unmasking" that you can peruse.





Though--spoiler--you probably shouldn't bother looking for updates or corrections.