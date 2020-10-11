WHAT FRANCO WAS FIGHTING AGAINST:

Newly unearthed files reveal that the author and his wife were under Soviet surveillance while fighting in civil war (Harriet Sherwood, 11 Oct 2020, The Observer)

[N]ew evidence has emerged that one of the most famous international fighters on the Republican side of the Spanish civil war was under surveillance by communist military intelligence.





George Orwell, whose book Homage to Catalonia became a celebrated account of fighting in the civil war, and his wife Eileen were spied on in Barcelona at the time of a vicious internal conflict on the Republican side of the war in May 1937.





Reports on the couple's actions, lodged in a Moscow archive after the war, were unearthed by author Giles Tremlett while researching a book, The International Brigades: Fascism, Freedom and the Spanish Civil War, published by Bloomsbury on 15 October.



