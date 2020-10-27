October 27, 2020
WHAT ANDROPOV KNEW:
Mikhail Gorbachev blames TV show Dallas for the fall of communism and the USSR, says Dave Stewart (Annabel Nugent, 10/27/20, Independent)
"What Gorbachev was saying - it was Dallas, the TV show," said Stewart. "Somebody managed to get a VHS to work and broadcast it to part of Russia and they thought, 'Hang on, that's how people live in America.'"
