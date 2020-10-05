"WE'RE ONLY INCELS, DANGIT!":

The demonstration that Takei and the others took part in is a response to the spotlight recently put on the Proud Boys after President Trump mentioned them in last week's presidential debate. The Proud Boys--an organization labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center--describe themselves as a "western chauvinist" organization and have publicly broadcast white supremacist messaging since their founding in 2016.





The Proud Boys have no official presence on Twitter since the social media site banned them in 2018, so they have spent the last few days in gleeful celebration over their newfound, Trump-fueled fame on Parler, a two-year-old social media app popular among conservatives. And it's their absence on Twitter--the result of toxic and abusive language--that allowed the gay activists to seize control of #proudboys on Sunday.





The Proud Boys took none too kindly to this, filling up Parler with the type of hateful messages that got them kicked off Twitter in the first place. Much of the action was carried out by the Proud Boys' official account on the app, which has 60,000 followers. Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys' chairman, said in a separate Parler post that the left was attempting to turn the group's name into "a slur" and that the gay pride campaign with #proudboys was an attempt "to drown out the voices of our supporters."