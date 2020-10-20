WELL, THAT'S THAT:





According to a report from Politico, high-ranking members of Donald Trump's administration are "furious" with FBI Director Christopher Wray for siding with the intelligence community and calling recent revelations about former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter part of a Russian disinformation campaign.





We were reliably informed that all it would take was for Director Wray to announce it was disinformation and the Trumpbots would concede.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2020 12:00 AM

