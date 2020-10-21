WELFARE QUEENS:





The economic divergence between red and blue states is staggering -- and growing rapidly. While income and education levels are increasing at a swift rate in Democratic areas, they are stagnant or declining in red states, which is a recipe for disaster.





Indeed, studies have linked dire economic conditions in GOP-voting districts to extreme political polarization (See: Trump, election of).





Far worse, an epidemic of opioid and alcohol-fueled suicides is killing Trump's white, blue-collar base at a staggering rate.



