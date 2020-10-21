October 21, 2020
WELFARE QUEENS:
'Democrat-run cities' fuel the economy, keep many red states afloat (MARIK VON RENNENKAMPFF, 10/20/20, The Hill)
The economic divergence between red and blue states is staggering -- and growing rapidly. While income and education levels are increasing at a swift rate in Democratic areas, they are stagnant or declining in red states, which is a recipe for disaster.Indeed, studies have linked dire economic conditions in GOP-voting districts to extreme political polarization (See: Trump, election of).Far worse, an epidemic of opioid and alcohol-fueled suicides is killing Trump's white, blue-collar base at a staggering rate.Republicans attacking "Democrat-run cities" also seem to forget that billions of dollars from economically dynamic blue states keep many Republican-voting states afloat. In light of this red state socialism, conservatives may want to reconsider biting the hand that feeds them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2020 12:00 AM