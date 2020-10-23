October 23, 2020
WE WON THE WAR:
Vietnam Plans to Become Solid Middle-Class Nation by 2025 (Ralph Jennings, October 23, 2020, VOA News)
The Communist Party's Central Committee wrapped up a plenary session October 8 held to chart macroeconomic goals, and a deputy planning minister said separately that Vietnamese people should earn around $5,000 per year on average by 2025, up from $2,750 now.Vietnam would reach that milestone -- middle income or higher in World Bank terms -- by extending 10-year-old economic reforms that now attract foreign investors to the country that's seen as a manufacturing peer to world factory powerhouse China.Their investment creates jobs and raises incomes among Vietnam's 97 million people. Vietnam is now lower middle-income.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 23, 2020 12:54 PM