WE WON THE WAR:

The Communist Party's Central Committee wrapped up a plenary session October 8 held to chart macroeconomic goals, and a deputy planning minister said separately that Vietnamese people should earn around $5,000 per year on average by 2025, up from $2,750 now.





Vietnam would reach that milestone -- middle income or higher in World Bank terms -- by extending 10-year-old economic reforms that now attract foreign investors to the country that's seen as a manufacturing peer to world factory powerhouse China.





Their investment creates jobs and raises incomes among Vietnam's 97 million people. Vietnam is now lower middle-income.