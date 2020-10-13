WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

According to Joseph Henrich, some unknown early church fathers about a thousand years later promulgated the edict: Don't marry your cousin! Why they did this is also unclear, but if Henrich is right -- and he develops a fascinating case brimming with evidence -- this prohibition changed the face of the world, by eventually creating societies and people that were WEIRD: Western, educated, industrialized, rich, democratic.





In the argument put forward in this engagingly written, excellently organized and meticulously argued book, this simple rule triggered a cascade of changes, creating states to replace tribes, science to replace lore and law to replace custom. If you are reading this you are very probably WEIRD, and so are almost all of your friends and associates, but we are outliers on many psychological measures.





The world today has billions of inhabitants who have minds strikingly different from ours. Roughly, we weirdos are individualistic, think analytically, believe in free will, take personal responsibility, feel guilt when we misbehave and think nepotism is to be vigorously discouraged, if not outlawed. Right? They (the non-WEIRD majority) identify more strongly with family, tribe, clan and ethnic group, think more "holistically," take responsibility for what their group does (and publicly punish those who besmirch the group's honor), feel shame -- not guilt -- when they misbehave and think nepotism is a natural duty.





These differences, and more, are manifest in surveys of attitudes and many other data sources, and more impressively in hundreds of psychological experiments, but the line between WEIRD and not WEIRD, like all lines in evolution, is not bright. There are all manner of hybrids, intermediates and unclassifiable variations, but there are also forces that have tended to sort today's people into these two kinds, genetically indistinguishable but profoundly different psychologically.



