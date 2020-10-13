UNION, NOT CONFEDERATE:

Rath said Trump has further divided the country, and that right now, he sees Biden as a president who can bring people together.





"It's not about policy, it's about character, decency and the way we should treat each other as Americans," he said.





In a statement Monday, Rath wrote that personal integrity and character are key in this election.





"Donald Trump has none of these qualities; Joe Biden has them all in abundance," Rath said. "Joe Biden understands who we are and who we can be as a nation. He does not demean, insult or divide."





Rath has been a longtime player in New Hampshire Republican politics. He spent a decade as a state Republican National Committeeman, served as delegate to multiple Republican National Conventions, and was an advisor to the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, among others. He also helped lead the campaigns of two of New Hampshire's most prominent Republican U.S. senators: Warren Rudman and Judd Gregg.